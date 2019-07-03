Super League: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Rhyse Martin has scored four tries in 25 games for Canterbury Bulldogs

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 5 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Concussions to half-back Jake Trueman and three-quarter Tuoyo Egodo against London on Sunday mean Greg Eden and Mitch Clark return for Castleford.

Winger Eden has missed two games, while prop Clark has been absent for the past four Tigers matches.

Leeds Rhinos have replaced Jack Walker with Ashton Golding, after the young full-back was ruled out.

New back-row signing Rhyse Martin is included after arriving from Australian side Canterbury-Bankstown.

Castleford and Leeds have shared a win apiece in the previous two games this season.

Sunday's London victory moved Cas up to fourth, while Leeds also climbed off the bottom of the table and are ninth - six points behind their hosts in the table.

Castleford (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Watts.

Leeds (from): Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Golding, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.