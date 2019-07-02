Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Jermaine McGillvary was part of the England team that reached the 2017 World Cup final

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 4 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils have named an unchanged 19-man squad for the visit of Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.

Ian Watson will select from the same group that lost 28-12 to Wigan last Friday, and a win will lift them up to fourth in Super League.

Huddersfield will start the game 10th, but as one of four clubs level on 14 points at the foot of the table.

Ex-Bradford forward Oliver Wilson and former Featherstone half-back Tom Holmes may make their Giants debuts.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary should be fit to play after recovering from injury.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Johnson, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Frawley, Gaskell, Clough, Leeming, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Holmes, Ikahihifo, L Senior, I Senior, Wilson.