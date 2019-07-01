George Griffin: Castleford Tigers sign Salford Red Devils forward from 2020 season
-
- From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils forward George Griffin will join fellow Super League club Castleford Tigers at the start of the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old, who has also played for Hull KR and London Broncos, has agreed a two-year deal with Castleford.
Griffin is out injured at present but is hopeful of returning before the end of the current campaign.
"I had some interest from other clubs but I thought this was the one for me," he told the club website.
"It's closer to my family, which is what I wanted, but also because of the way Cas as a club is going for the future. It's come on leaps and bounds over the last 10 years and I reckon it's only going to get better."