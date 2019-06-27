Kallum Watkins: Leeds Rhinos and England centre denied farewell by Gold Coast move

Kallum Watkins has only ever played for Leeds Rhinos, but now joins Gold Coast Titans

Centre Kallum Watkins has been denied a Leeds Rhinos send-off by National Rugby League administration rules, which mean he must join up with Gold Coast Titans before Sunday's registration deadline.

Watkins, who has signed for the Titans, had expected to play his final game for Leeds against Catalans on Sunday.

However, that game takes place after the midnight deadline for registration in Australia on 30 June.

"It is disappointing for Kallum," coach Richard Agar said.

"The circumstances are beyond our control unfortunately. He has said his goodbyes to the players and coaches and leaves with our very best wishes."

The England international, 28, has played 277 career games, including 25 appearances for his country.

Australian lock Trent Merrin will take over the captaincy at Leeds following Watkins' departure.