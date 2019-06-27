Wakefield Trinity: Centres Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne extend contracts

Reece Lyne (left) and Bill Tupou have been key players for Wakefield in recent seasons

Wakefield Trinity centres Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne have extended their contracts at the Super League club.

Tupou, 28, will remain at the club until the end of 2022 while Lyne has signed until the end of 2024.

Tupou was selected as part of the Super League Dream Team in 2018 while Lyne was also selected for the England Elite Squad, making his debut against France.

"They've been getting better each season," head coach Chris Chester said. "They're a massive part of the club."