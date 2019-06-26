Robert Lui & Tui Lolohea: Leeds Rhinos & Salford Red Devils agree swap

Robert Lui (left) and Tui Lolohea both previously played for Wests Tigers in Australia's NRL

Robert Lui has joined Super League strugglers Leeds Rhinos in a deal with Salford Red Devils that sees Tui Lolohea go the other way.

The half-back swap sees both players initially move on loan with the pair signing two-year deals from 2020.

Leeds have paid an undisclosed loan fee for 29-year-old Lui, who scored 26 tries in 87 league games for Salford.

Lolohea, 24, moved to Yorkshire from Wests Tigers and leaves Leeds less than a season into a three-year deal .

The Tonga international made just 15 Super League appearances for the competition strugglers this season.

"This is a new challenge for me and I really want to be competing in those play-offs with Salford," Lolohea told the Red Devils website.

"The level of footy at Salford has been really high and I think I can get back to playing my best there."

Meanwhile, Lui said he is "looking forward to the challenge" at the Rhinos as they battle to avoid relegation.

The movement of half-backs is the second swap deal completed by Leeds on the same day with Shaun Lunt returning to Rhinos from Hull KR as fellow hooker Matt Parcell went in the opposite direction.