Junior Vaivai: Hull KR allow centre to join Toulouse on a permanent basis

Junior Vaivai came to Hull KR after playing for the USA at the 2017 World Cup

Hull KR have allowed USA international centre Junior Vaivai to join Championship side Toulouse Olympique on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old had been on loan to York City Knights, and joins the French side having scored 14 tries in 35 games for Rovers.

Vaivai, who is the cousin of wrestler and film star Dwayne Johnson, also played for Souths and Penrith.

"I wish the club and players the very best," Vaivai told the club website.

"I'd like to thank the club for the chance to live my dream of playing professional rugby league again."

Toulouse moved to sign Vaivai following injuries to Mark Kheirallah and Jonathan Ford.