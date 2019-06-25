Mahe Fonua: Hull FC re-sign winger on three-year contract from 2020

Mahe Fonua is out of contract with Wests Tigers at the end of the season

Winger Mahe Fonua is to return to Hull FC on a three-year contract from 2020, just two years after leaving the Super League club.

The 26-year-old left for Australia in 2017 and has spent the past two seasons with NRL side Wests Tigers.

Hull will bring the two-time Challenge Cup winner back "having fought off interest from a number of rival clubs on both sides of the world".

"We've got our hands on a real star," said head coach Lee Radford.

"He left a young man and he'll be coming back a more mature player and fit right in as a more senior player in the squad.

"It was too good an opportunity to miss with Mahe being available."

The Tonga international is unlikely to feature again for Wests in the NRL because of a foot injury.

Fonua, who scored 31 tries in 58 appearances for Hull and twice was selected in Super League's Dream Team, said rejoining the Airlie Birds "is special".

"For me, it was an easy decision," he added. "There isn't any other Super League team out there that I would have the same chemistry with than Hull FC."