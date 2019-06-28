Super League: Castleford Tigers v London Broncos

Will Maher is in for the injured Junior Moors

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Sunday, 30 June Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Prop Junior Moors is set for a long lay-off after he suffred a suspected fractured hip in Castleford Tigers' defeat by Salford last time out.

His place is taken by Cumbrian front-rower Will Maher, while Tuoyo Egodo replaces winger Greg Eden, who was a late withdrawal in the Salford loss.

London Broncos have restored Will Lovell to the 19, with Nathan Mason making way.

Danny Ward's side have won their past three games in Super League.

St Helens, Catalans and then Hull KR have all lost to the Broncos, with the win over the Dragons coming in Perpignan.

Castleford have lost three of their past four, including back-to-back defeats by Hull FC and Salford.

Castleford (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Egodo, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts

London (from): Abdull, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hellewell, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Lovell, Morgan, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates