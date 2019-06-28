Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Robert Lui scored 26 tries in 87 Super League games for Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Sunday, 30 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos have named new signings Robert Lui and Shaun Lunt in the squad after the duo joined from Salford and Hull KR respectively.

Gold Coast Titans-bound Kallum Watkins will not be able to feature because of National Rugby League administration rules.

Catalans Dragons welcome back Lucas Albert and Arthur Romano.

Micky McIlorum, Greg Bird, Tony Gigot, Matt Whitley, Jason Baitieri, Kenny Edwards and Lewis Tierney are all out.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Wellington Albert, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui.

Catalans Dragons (from): Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Lucas Albert, Maria, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.