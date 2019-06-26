Super League: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Tui Lolohea spent less than one season with Leeds before moving to Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged 19-man squad to face Salford in their first home game since 2 May.

Dan Sarginson (shoulder) and Ben Flower (back) are not yet fit to return after missing the win over Huddersfield.

Salford have new signing Tui Lolohea available following the transfer swap that saw Rob Lui join Leeds Rhinos.

Ben Nakubuwai and Ken Sio are the other two additions to the squad, with suspended forward Adam Walker and ex-Wigan prop Lee Mossop dropping out.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Escare, Farrell, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Smithies, Williams.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Johnson, Olpherts, Sio, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings.