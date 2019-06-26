Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

Bill Tupou was one of three Wakefield players named in last season's Super League Dream Team

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Wakefield Trinity have centre Bill Tupou back from a groin injury to face Huddersfield in Super League on Friday.

Tupou, who has not played since March, returns to a Wakefield squad that has lost six successive matches.

Huddersfield captain Leroy Cudjoe is poised to make his first appearance of the season for the Giants.

Cudjoe has been sidelined by a long-term knee injury and returns to the squad along with fellow England international Jermaine McGillvary.

Wakefield (from): Brough, Caton-Brown, Croft, Crowther, England, Fifita, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ferguson, Ta'ai, English, Ikahihifo, L Senior.