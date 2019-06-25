Taulima Tautai: Wigan Warriors prop leaves after drink-driving conviction

Taulima Tautai joined Wigan from Wakefield

Prop Taulima Tautai has left Wigan Warriors by mutual consent after a club investigation into a drink-driving ban.

The Australian, 31, was convicted on 12 June after admitting being nearly twice the legal alcohol limit on 26 May, hours after playing against Warrington.

Tautai joined Wigan in 2014, helping them win Super League in 2016 and 2018.

"After achieving great success at the Warriors I feel that the time is right for me to take my family home," he told the club website.

Two other Wigan players have failed breath tests in the past eight months.

In October, Zak Hardaker was banned from driving for 20 months after admitting being twice the legal limit, while academy player Craig Mullen was banned in April for a year.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: "After a series of conversations with Taulima, it was mutually decided that he will leave the club with immediate effect after five-years at Wigan Warriors."