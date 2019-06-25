Zeb Taia: St Helens forward out for six weeks after dislocating shoulder

Zeb Taia
Zeb Taia will target a return in the third meeting of the season against Warrington on 9 August

St Helens forward Zeb Taia is set to be out of action for six weeks after dislocating his shoulder.

Taia was injured during Friday's 36-10 win against Leeds Rhinos following a challenge with Mikolaj Oledzki.

He will now miss five Super League games, including Friday's top-of-the-table meeting at Warrington, and the Challenge Cup semi-final with Halifax.

Former Gold Coast Titans back row Taia, 34, recently extended his contract with the club until the end of next season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you