Women's Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos draw St Helens in women's cup semis
- From the section Rugby League
Holders Leeds Rhinos have been drawn against Women's Super League side St Helens in the Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals to be played on 7 July.
Last year's runners-up Castleford Tigers have a derby trip to Wakefield in the other semi-final.
Leeds thrashed Warrington 74-0 to secure their progress, while Saints hammered rivals Wigan 36-0.
Cas beat Bradford 48-8 before a record crowd of 1,492, while Wakefield edged Keighley Albion 26-24.
The 2019 final is to be held at Bolton Wanderers' University of Bolton Stadium as part of a triple-header with the men's semi-finals on Saturday, 27 July.