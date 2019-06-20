Super League: Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

Sam Moa returns for the Dragons after injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 22 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Back-rower Jason Baitieri is absent for Catalans Dragons with a one game ban he was handed after a dangerous tackle in Saturday's defeat by London Broncos.

Prop Sam Moa and hooker Micky McIlorum return for the Dragons after injury.

Ex-Tonga captain Sika Manu, centre Josh Griffin and prop Josh Bowden return for Hull FC after they were injured, suspended and rested respectively.

Australian back-rower Mark Minichello is out with a groin strain, Jack Brown and Jez Litten are left out.

Just two points separate Hull in third from their hosts in fourth.

Catalans' loss to London was their first game in the league at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in six, having played matches at Barcelona and then Anfield for Magic Weekend.

Lee Radford's Hull won a golden-point thriller against Catalans in their April visit to Perpignan, with Marc Sneyd kicking a drop-goal winner.

Catalans (from): Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Maria, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Paea, Washbrook, Naulago, Savelio, Buchanan