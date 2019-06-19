Super League: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Regan Grace has scored 14 tries in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 21 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens make two changes to the side that beat Huddersfield Giants last week.

Regan Grace and Matty Lees return in place of Adam Swift and Joseph Paulo.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Matt Parcell after his two-match ban but Tui Lolohea is away on international duty with Tonga.

Jack Walker (hamstring) and Ash Handley (ankle) have both been named in the initial 19-man squad but are injury doubts.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Albert, Seumanufagai.