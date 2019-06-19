Super League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Ryan Lannon
Salford have re-signed Ryan Lannon on loan, with the 23-year-old only having joined Hull KR on a three-year deal last October
Betfred Super League
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 21 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Ryan Lannon goes straight into head coach Ian Watson's 19-man Salford Red Devils squad after rejoining the club on loan from Hull KR on Monday.

Greg Johnson is also included, but Ben Nakubuwai and George Griffin both miss out through injury.

Castleford Tigers have named an unchanged squad for the trip to their Super League play-off rivals.

Fifth-placed Tigers currently occupy the final play-off spot, with Salford two points behind them in sixth.

Salford Red Devils (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Johnson, Olpherts, Inu, Lannon, Hastings.

Castleford Tigers (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

