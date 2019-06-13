David Argyle: Toronto Wolfpack owner fined £7,500 for racist remark

David Argyle says he will meet his financial obligations with Toronto Wolfpack despite stepping down as chairman and chief executive

Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle has been fined £7,500 by the Rugby Football League (RFL) after making a racist remark to a player.

The RFL began an investigation after Swinton Lions prop Jose Kenga said Argyle asked him "do they allow black people in Swinton?" following the sides' meeting in Toronto on 28 April.

Argyle apologised and sacked himself as Wolfpack chairman and chief executive.

The RFL said they have "zero tolerance to language based on someone's race".

"The sanction reflects this and the relevant mitigating factors relating to this matter," an RFL statement said.

"These include that Mr Argyle admitted the charge, has apologised publicly to the Swinton player Jose Kenga, has made strong statements denouncing the language and has stepped down from his roles as chairman and CEO."

Following his apology, Argyle said the club was looking for a replacement for his two boardroom roles and promised to meet all his financial obligations as owner.

The Australian mining tycoon has bankrolled the Wolfpack as they aim to become the first North American side to reach Super League.

They began life in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017, winning the League One title in their first campaign before topping the Championship last season.