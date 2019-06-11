Luther Burrell: Warrington centre says he had to adapt to rugby league fitness levels

Luther Burrell played his final game for Northampton Saints in their 42-12 Premiership semi-final defeat by Exeter Chiefs on 25 May

Warrington Wolves centre Luther Burrell says he has had to adapt in training to match rugby league's fitness levels after switching codes to join the club.

The former England international, 31, signed for the Wire after leaving Northampton at the end of his contract.

Burrell has been training with the side ahead of joining officially on 1 July.

"I'm getting some miles in my legs. This time last year I was starting pre-season at Northampton, that's how long I've been going," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, he continued: "I'm already pretty much match fit, but I need to try and adapt to the different style of fitness that I'm going to be facing."

During his time in union, Burrell won 15 caps for England and had a seven-season spell with Saints during which he won the Premiership and European Challenge Cup.

As a youth, he played league in his hometown of Huddersfield before beginning his professional career with union side Leeds Carnegie.

"The fitness [in league] is different. I've had a good few training sessions where I've been really put through my paces. I'm not at the back, that's the important thing," he added.

"It's completely different. We've done a lot of up down sprints because the game and contact area is one of great importance in rugby league.

"[Centre] really suits my skill set to be honest. I'll integrate into that position as soon as I can. I'll have some classroom sessions and try and pick up as much as I can on the training field now."