Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity

Junior Sa'u
Salford's Junior Sa'u has spent the past month on loan at Wakefield, while Pauli Pauli is back with Trinity after a similar agreement with Salford
Betfred Super League
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 16 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Junior Sa'u will return for Salford Red Devils on Sunday as they prepare to face Wakefield Trinity, with whom he spent a month on loan.

Meanwhile, Derrell Olpherts and Ben Nakubuwai also come into the hosts' 19-man squad for the fixture.

Wakefield might choose Titus Gwaze for his first-team debut after he was called back from a loan at Oldham.

Lee Kershaw has also been recalled for the visitors, while Pauli Pauli may feature against the Red Devils.

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Olpherts, Inu, Hastings.

Wakefield (from): Brough, Croft, Crowther, England, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Reynolds, Tanginoa, Wood.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you