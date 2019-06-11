Super League: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

From the section

Jesse Sene-Lefao is back for Castleford after some time off on compassionate leave

Betfred Super League Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 13 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have made two changes for the visit of fellow Super League play-off hopefuls Hull FC.

Tigers, who are two points behind fourth-placed Hull, recall Samoa duo Jesse Sene-Lefao and Junior Moors for Mitch Clark and Chris Clarkson.

Hull coach Lee Radford has made three changes, bringing Scott Taylor, Kieran Buchanan and Jack Brown into his squad.

Sika Manu drops out with a dead leg, Josh Bowden will be rested and Josh Griffin is serving a one-game ban.

Castleford Tigers (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Cook, Eden, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith. Trueman, Watts.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Paea, Litten, Washbrook, Naulago, Savelio, Brown, Buchanan.