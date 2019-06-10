Tyla Hepi: Castleford Tigers sign Toulouse Olympique prop for 2020 season

Tyla Hepi (left) is Castleford's first signing ahead of the 2020 Super League season

Castleford Tigers have signed forward Tyla Hepi from Toulouse Olympique on a one-year-deal for the 2020 season with the option of a further 12 months.

The former Hull KR and Wyong Roos prop is considered to be federation trained and therefore does not count on the club's overseas quota.

"I'm really excited about coming to Cas," said Hepi, whose dad Brad played for Tigers at the turn of the century.

"I feel I've gone the long way round in my career, not taken any shortcuts."