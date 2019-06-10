James Roby: St Helens captain to have groin operation

Roby scored Saints' opening try early in their defeat at London Broncos on Sunday

St Helens captain James Roby will be out for four weeks with a groin injury.

The 33-year-old, who scored a try in the Super League leaders' surprise 23-22 loss at bottom side London Broncos on Sunday, will undergo surgery this week to correct the problem.

"Robes has been struggling with it for a while," head coach Justin Holbrook said after the London loss.

"He'll get some minor surgery this week so he'll probably miss four weeks," Holbrook added.

Roby is likely to miss the games against Huddersfield, Leeds, Warrington and Hull FC, but could be back in time for the match with rivals Wigan on 12 July.