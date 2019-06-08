David Argyle: Toronto Wolfpack boss sacks himself after racism accusation

David Argyle's aim is to get Toronto Wolfpack promoted to Super League

Toronto Wolfpack owner David Argyle has sacked himself as the club's chairman and chief executive after making a racist remark to a player.

Argyle apologised on Friday after Swinton Lions player Jose Kenga said he had been racially abused.

The Australian mining tycoon has now written an open later saying he will step down.

"I understand the unwitting racist connotations of what I said and the distress caused to Jose," he said.

"I was incredibly careless with my words."

Kenga had said Argyle asked him "do they allow black people in Swinton?" after the sides' meeting in Toronto on 28 April.

"If any other member of our Wolfpack family had made that comment I made, on balance, regardless of context and environment, I would have fired them," Argyle said.

"Therefore that also applies to me, so I am firing myself as chairman and CEO.

"I leave with a heavy heart as I have disgraced rugby and my family which I love."

He added that Kenga had been "gracious to take a video call with me today, I apologised and we discussed the matter in depth".

Kenga returned to social media to add: "I'd like to say I have forgiven him but still believe this needs to be severely addressed."

The Rugby Football League has begun an investigation.

Argyle said the club is looking for a replacement and has promised to meet all his financial obligations as owner.

He has bankrolled the Wolfpack as they aim to become the first North American side to reach Super League.

They began life in the third tier of English rugby league in 2017, winning the League One title in their first season before topping the Championship last season.

Argyle has stated he has a five-year plan to take the team into Super League and the club have former Leeds head coach Brian McDermott in charge of their playing squad.