Greg Bird: Catalans Dragons and former Australia forward to retire at the end of 2019

Greg Bird played in Australia's 2013 World Cup final success against New Zealand

Catalan Dragons' former Australia international and New South Wales Origin representative Greg Bird will retire at the end of the season.

Bird won the World Cup with Australia in 2013, as well as a State of Origin series with the Blues in 2014.

The 35-year-old was also part of the Catalans side which won the Challenge Cup in 2018, although he missed the final through suspension.

"I'm honoured to have played the game I love as a job for 18 years," Bird said.

"It's such a strange feeling. Retirement wasn't something I thought I'd consider while I was still comfortable in the way I was performing."

Thus far Bird has scored 13 tries in 76 appearances in his time with the Dragons, across two spells.

Bird added: "I'm in no way finished in my aspirations for our current season and I have my goals firmly set on going out a winner with my Catalans Dragons brothers, but it's clicked for me and the time is definitely right."

Bird's initial deal with the Dragons included the opportunity to join the coaching staff but it is not clear whether the former Cronulla and Gold Coast player will exercise that option.