Brad Dwyer: Leeds Rhinos hooker signs new contract until 2020

Leeds Rhinos hooker Brad Dwyer has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old, who will stay at Headingley until the end of the 2020 campaign, is in his second season with the Rhinos after a move from Warrington before the start of last term.

He has scored nine tries in 39 appearances for the Rhinos.

"I have been impressed with the club's vision for the group and hopefully I can continue to develop my game as this team grows," Dwyer said.

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added to the club website: "Before he came to Emerald Headingley, he had played the majority of his career as an interchange hooker.

"However, he is now able to play big minutes as well as have an impact when he comes into a game.

"He is a popular member of the squad and I look forward to seeing him progress over the next 18 months."