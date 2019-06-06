Tony Smith: Hull KR appoint former England boss as head coach

Tony Smith, who was England head coach for 14 games in 2008-09, was born in Australia

Hull KR have appointed former England and Great Britain coach Tony Smith as head coach less than 24 hours after Tim Sheens left the Super League club.

Smith, 52, who left Warrington in 2017 after almost nine years in charge, has signed an initial contract until the end of the season.

Hull KR are second from bottom having lost 11 of 16 games and face Wigan in their next game on Sunday.

"It's a great opportunity to get back coaching again," Smith told Hull KR TV.

"It's been a whirlwind couple of days, but I'm very excited about the opportunity.

"I've had a good break and I'm very excited. With the talent available, there's a good, strong chance of climbing the ladder to a place which is far greater to where we are at this moment."

In his nine years as Warrington head coach Smith helped them to three Challenge Cup wins, as well as three losing Grand Final appearances.

Before taking over at Warrington, Smith guided Huddersfield into Super League and enjoyed great success at Leeds Rhinos, ending a 32-year wait for the Championship in the 2004 Grand Final win.

He also coached Great Britain to a 2007 Test series whitewash of New Zealand, and was in charge of England at the 2008 World Cup.