Jansin Turgut: Hull FC and Salford make partner Steph Gaunt special guest

Steph Gaunt (left) has been grateful for all the support offered to the family

The partner of former Hull FC and Salford forward Jansin Turgut will be a special guest at Friday's Super League game between the two clubs.

Turgut, 23, is recovering from surgery in a Spanish hospital following a car park fall in Ibiza last month.

Steph Gaunt, who is fundraising for his aftercare, will bring the match ball onto the field at the KCOM.

"The doctors keep repeating and repeating how much of a miracle he is," Gaunt told the Hull FC website.

"He is still on a ventilator and he has endured several full days of surgery.

"They keep saying how lucky he is to have survived. We all hope he carries on fighting and continues making amazing amounts of progress."

The extent of his injuries, length of the treatment at the private neurology hospital, plus the need to bring Turgut back to England will mean the family requires substantial financial help.

Several of Turgut's former team-mates have donated items to help, such as Salford half-back Jackson Hastings who gave Gaunt his signed shirt after the Magic Weekend defeat by Hull KR.

"Jansin's close friends Charlie, Ben and Dylan started up the funding pages when they heard the news back in the UK," Gaunt added.

"The funding raised by everyone that has donated has been such a weight lifted off our shoulders.

"After the air ambulance, the surgery and all of the rehabilitation that Jansin needs to go through is going to cost a lot of money, so every donation is such a huge help for us."

Turgut was released by Salford in May after an internal investigation into an off-field matter.