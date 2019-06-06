Mitch Clark & Joe Burgess: Wigan Warriors to sign Castleford Tigers prop as winger extends deal

Joe Burgess and Mitch Clark will be Wigan team-mates in 2020

Wigan will sign Castleford prop Mitch Clark on a three-year deal from the 2020 season, while winger Joe Burgess has signed a one-year extension.

England international Burgess, 24, has scored 101 tries in 104 Wigan appearances since his 2013 debut.

He signed a three-year contract on his return to Super League following a stint with Sydney Roosters.

Clark, 26, joined the Tigers from Hull KR in 2018 and has scored three tries in 23 games for Daryl Powell's side.

The son of former Bradford prop Trevor Clark, he has also had spells at Doncaster, Bradford, York and Featherstone, and has made almost 100 career appearances.

"I believe he is one of Super League's most destructive forwards," said executive director Kris Radlinski.

"We're extremely excited to see him in the Cherry and White next season."