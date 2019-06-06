Jack Walker: Leeds Rhinos full-back signs new five-year deal

Jack Walker
Jack Walker has scored five tries for the Rhinos in the 2019 season

Full-back Jack Walker has signed a five-year contract at Leeds Rhinos which will expire at the end of the 2023 season.

The 19-year-old has made 47 appearances, scoring 13 tries since breaking into the Rhinos squad in 2017.

Leeds-born Walker was part of the 2017 Grand Final winning squad at 18 and toured Papua New Guinea last autumn with England Knights.

"It is a great club and I am looking forward to the future," Walker said.

"We have achieved some great things in the past and hopefully we can emulate that as a group."

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "Jack is one of the most exciting talents in our game.

"The club have shown a great deal of faith in Jack throughout his time here and I am confident he can continue to develop and progress in the years ahead."

