Alex Mellor: Leeds Rhinos to sign Huddersfield Giants back-rower in 2020

Alex Mellor has scored seven tries for the Giants this season

Leeds Rhinos will sign back-rower Alex Mellor from Huddersfield Giants from the 2020 season on a three-year deal.

Mellor, 24, is in his second season with the Giants following a move from Bradford and has accrued 63 appearances in that time.

He has scored seven tries in 14 games in 2019 under Giants boss Simon Woolford's coaching.

"We are delighted to have secured Alex on a long-term deal with the club," said director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

"He is an exciting young English forward who has developed his game since returning to Super League with the Giants.

"Despite only being 24, he has over 100 senior appearances already and I am sure he will continue to progress within our system."