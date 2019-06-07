Super League: London Broncos v St Helens

From the section

Mark Ioane comes into the London squad

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Merseyside and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward welcomes Mark Ioane back into the squad, as Will Lovell makes way.

Ex-Saints Matty Fozard, Matty Fleming, Greg Richards and Ryan Morgan could all feature against their former club.

Justin Holbrook has made five changes for league leaders St Helens, with Theo Fages, Adam Swift, Kyle Amor, James Bentley and Jack Welsby brought in.

Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Tommy Makinson, Aaron Smith and Zeb Taia are the quintet to miss out.

London (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Krasniqi, Morgan, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates

St Helens (from): Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Roby, Thompson, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello, Welsby.