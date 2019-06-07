Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors

Liam Farrell has not featured for Wigan since a pectoral injury in February

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Sunday, 09 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio Manchester and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Tony Smith takes charge of his first Hull KR game as new head coach with the visit of Wigan to Craven Park.

The former Great Britain and England boss is boosted by captain Joel Tomkins' return from suspension after he missed the Warrington cup loss.

Wigan back-rower Liam Farrell returns from a pectoral injury to feature for the first time since February's World Club Challenge defeat by the Roosters.

Liam Marshall and Sam Powell also feature for Adrian Lam's Warriors.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Harrison, Rooks, Maria.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.