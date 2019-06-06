Super League: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
|Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Warrington turn to Jack Johnson and Josh Thewlis to cover for the suspended Tom Lineham and Jake Mamo.
Johnson has made one appearance for the Wire this season, while academy product Thewlis is yet to make his first-team bow so this would be his debut.
Benjamin Jullien, Arthur Romano and Lambert Belmas are brought into the Catalans Dragons squad.
Head coach Steve McNamara is without Remi Casty, Lewis Tierney and Brayden Wiliame through injury.
Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Thewlis, Walker
Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Mead, Langi, Smith, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Belmas, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins