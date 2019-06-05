Super League: Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Greg Johnson (in red) comes in for Salford

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 07 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC make just one change to their squad with lock Joe Westerman replacing England prop Scott Taylor, who is absent with a calf injury.

Prop Josh Bowden and back-row Andre Savelio continue in the squad after their recent returns from injury.

Salford Red Devils make one change to their squad, with winger Greg Johnson replacing fellow wideman Derrell Olpherts in the 19-man squad.

Johnson has not featured since 2018's Qualifiers game against Toulouse.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Paea, Litten, Washbrook, Naulago, Savelio

Salford (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Mossop, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Murray, Johnson, Sio, Inu, Pauli, Hastings