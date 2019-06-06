Super League: Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Nathan Massey has been absent with a hip injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Wheldon Road Date: Friday, 07 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes one change from the squad that was name for the defeat by St Helens at Magic Weekend.

Nathan Massey returns from a hip injury, so Tuoyo Egodo drops out.

Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford has named the same squad selected for the thumping 55-2 win over Hull FC two weeks ago.

That means that Leeds Rhinos-bound back-rower Alex Mellor retains his place.

Castleford Tigers (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Rankin, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Hewitt, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle.