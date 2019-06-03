Theo Fages: St Helens tie France international half-back to new deal

Theo Fages
Theo Fages was part of France's World Cup squad in 2017

France half-back Theo Fages has signed a new two-year contract with Super League leaders St Helens.

The 24-year-old scrum-half joined Saints from Salford in 2015, and has since scored 26 tries in 90 games in all competitions.

He has been a frequent fixture for St Helens this season, scoring five tries in 13 games for Justin Holbrook's side.

"I am very, very happy to stay at the club and I am looking forward to the next two years," Fages said.

He told the club website: "The club, the boys and the fans have always been good to me and they have made me feel at home so it was an easy decision."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you