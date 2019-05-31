Zeb Taia: St Helens back-rower extends deal with Super League leaders until 2020

Zeb Taia, who previously played for Catalans Dragons, has scored 50 tries in his Super League career

Back-rower Zeb Taia has signed a contract extension with St Helens, keeping him at the Super League leaders until the end of the 2020 season.

The 34-year-old has made 76 appearances and scored 16 tries since joining the Saints from Australian National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans in 2017.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said Taia has been a "stand-out" performer and "great influence" on his side.

"He is playing the best rugby league of his career in my view," Holbrook added.

"It's great news for the club to have Zeb sign. He's a big part of what we are developing."

Taia said falling short of major success last season, collecting the League Leaders' Shield only to go out in the semi-finals of both the league and Challenge Cup, "really hurt."

"I don't want to miss out on the chance to win more silverware," he added.