Adam Swift: Hull FC sign St Helens winger from 2020 season

Adam Swift has scored 86 tries for St Helens

Hull FC have signed St Helens winger Adam Swift on a two-year contract starting next season.

The 26-year-old came through the Saints academy, made his Super League debut in 2012 and was part of the side that won the Grand Final in 2014.

Swift has scored four tries in three games this season for St Helens after spending time out with a groin injury.

"Coming from a rugby town into another one, I'm excited to see what the fans give," he told the club website.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford said: "Adam is a really good addition to the squad because it's so hard to come by available English players of his calibre.

"I have been impressed with how Adam has come across during negotiations and I'm confident that he will become a valuable member of the squad."