Micky McIlorum: Hooker signs new two-year Catalans Dragons deal

Micky McIlorum has played internationally for both England and Ireland

Hooker Michael McIlorum has signed a new two-year contract with Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons.

The Ireland international, 31, spent his entire career at Wigan before joining the Dragons last season.

He has made 29 Super League appearances for Catalans, scoring three tries, and was named player of the year and players' player of the year in 2018.

"Me and my family have enjoyed our time in the Catalan region and are very settled in France," he said.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the fans for their support since I arrived and welcoming me and my family to the club and this proud region.

"I hope myself and the team can give them the success and trophies that they deserve. I will be doing everything I can in these next two and a half years to ensure this happens for the club."

McIlorum played in last year's Challenge Cup final when the Dragons beat Warrington 20-14 to become the first non-English team to lift the trophy.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: "Micky is the most fierce competitor in the competition and his impact on our team since his arrival has been enormous.

"We are delighted to agree an extension to his current deal."