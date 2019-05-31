Challenge Cup: Bradford Bulls v Halifax

Jake Webster is in his first season with Bradford after joining from Super League side Castleford

Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final Venue: Odsal Stadium Date: Sunday, 2 June Kick-off: 14:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC TV, with selected ties on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra

Fit-again former New Zealand centre Jake Webster goes straight into Bradford's squad for their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Halifax.

John Kear has also added Dalton Grant and Rowan Milnes following their heavy 42-4 defeat by Featherstone on Sunday.

France second-rower Kevin Larroyer and full-back Scott Grix, on loan from Huddersfield, are in Halifax's 19.

Both sides are aiming to become the first second-tier side to reach the Challenge Cup last four since 2006.

Bradford shocked near neighbours and Super League giants Leeds 24-22 in the previous round, while five-time Cup winners Halifax eased past fellow Championship side Dewsbury to reach the quarter-finals.

Bradford Bulls (from): Crossley, Farrell, Flanagan, Foggin-Johnston, Grant, Hallas, Kirk, Lilley, Milnes, Minchella, Oakes, Peltier, Pickersgill, Roche, Ryan, Storton, Webster, Wildie, Wood.

Halifax (from): Barber, Butler, Cooper, Co Davies, Cu Davies, Fairbank, Fleming, Grix, Kavanagh, Larroyer, Laulu-Togaga'e, Moore, Morris, Murrell, Saltonstall, Sharp, Tangata, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall.