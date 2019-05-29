Challenge Cup: Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves

Hull KR claimed a vital 22-20 Super League win over Salford on Sunday

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 31 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR will be without skipper Joel Tomkins after he lost his appeal against his one-match ban for a tackle on Salford's Krisnan Inu.

Owen Harrison comes into the squad, as Tim Sheens makes just one change from the win over the Red Devils.

Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price has named the same squad he selected for the win over Wigan at Magic Weekend.

The Wire lost to Catalans Dragons in the final of last season's competition.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Masoe, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Harrison, Maria.

Warrington Wolves (from): Akauola, Austin, Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Walker.