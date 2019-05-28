Challenge Cup: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Bureta Faraimo was a try-scorer as Hull FC beat Castleford in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Thursday, 30 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC make three changes with wing Bureta Faraimo, back-rower Andre Savelio and hooker Jez Litten included in Lee Radford's squad.

Joe Westerman's knee injury keeps him out, while Kieran Buchanan and Masi Matongo miss out.

Full-back Sam Tomkins and hooker Micky McIlorum are available again for Catalans Dragons, who continue their Challenge Cup defence in West Hull.

Lambert Belmas and Benjamin Jullien are the two players to drop out.

While Catalans were first-time winners of the Challenge Cup last season, beating Warrington at Wembley, Hull FC were the back-to-back holders the two previous seasons.

They won their first Wembley final in 2016 - their fourth success in the competition overall, and number five followed in 2017.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Fash, Manu, Paea, Litten, Washbrook, Naulago, Savelio

Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Baitieri, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins