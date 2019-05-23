Maurice Bamford: Former Great Britain and Leeds head coach dies aged 83

Maurice Bamford
Maurice Bamford was head coach of Great Britain between 1984 and 1987

Former Great Britain and Leeds head coach Maurice Bamford has died at the age of 83.

Bamford coached GB for three years between 1984 and 1987 and had two spells in charge of the Headingley side during the 1980s.

Leeds said in a statement: "On behalf of everyone associated with the club, we send our deepest sympathies to Maurice's family and friends."

Rhinos players will wear black armbands in Sunday's game with London Broncos.

