Thomas Minns: Centre to rejoin Hull KR after end of doping ban

Thomas Minns scored 34 tries in 49 appearances during his first spell with Hull Kingston Rovers

Thomas Minns will rejoin Hull Kingston Rovers following the expiration of his doping ban on 14 July after signing a deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old centre tested positive for cocaine in March 2018 and received a backdated 16-month ban in January.

Minns, who made 49 appearances in his first spell for the club, was released by Rovers in July last year.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to be back here. It's been a long journey," Minns told the club's official website.

"I've learned a lot about myself and I've put a lot of wrongs right in my life."

Minns was initially given a "period of leave" by the Super League club when he admitted taking the banned substance on Mothers' Day as he struggled with his mother's death.

"I really appreciate Mike [Smith, CEO] Neil [Hudgell, owner] and Tim [Sheens, head coach] for offering me a second chance to represent this great club and I am raring to go," he added.

"When I received my ban, Neil, Mike and Tim got a lot of support for me through my psychiatrist, so we've always been in touch with regards to them helping me, checking up on me.

"They were great in that respect and we kept on speaking as friends so to speak. We were coming up to the date to return training and had a chat about potentially coming back to the club. It was brilliant of them to even think of that - a lot of clubs who have been in similar situations haven't done that so I appreciate it."