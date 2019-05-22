Super League extends sponsorship deal with Betfred for further two seasons

St Helens currently lead the Super League with a six-point gap on second-placed Warrington

Super League has extended its sponsorship deal with betting company Betfred for a further two seasons.

The current three-season deal started in 2017 and will now run until the end of the 2021 Super League campaign.

Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones described it as "a historic and ground-breaking deal".

"It is a significant increase on previous sponsorships and reflects the growing popularity and value of the Super League brand," he said.

The deal comes after Catalans Dragons broke the record for the biggest Super League regular season attendance as 31,555 watched them beat Wigan Warriors at Barcelona FC's Nou Camp on Saturday.

Earlier this season the league also broke its record aggregate round attendance as 78,917 fans attended Super League fixtures over the Easter weekend.