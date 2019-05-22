Stefan Ratchford: Warrington full-back out for up to 12 weeks with shoulder injury

Stefan Ratchford has featured in all of Warrington's Super League games to date this season

Warrington Wolves and England full-back Stefan Ratchford is to undergo a shoulder operation which will keep him out for up to 12 weeks.

The 30-year-old was hurt in Saturday's Super League defeat by Hull FC and is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday.

Wolves confirmed he ruptured his pectoralis major tendon and estimate he needs 12 weeks to recover.

Ratchford is likely to miss 10 league matches - including two at home against leaders St Helens.

However, if his recovery goes to plan he could return in August with a month of the regular season remaining.