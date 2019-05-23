Super League: Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Josh Bowden
Josh Bowden could make his first competitive appearance for Hull FC since 10 May 2018
Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend
Venue: Anfield Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back prop Josh Bowden after more than a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Jack Logan had surgery on an elbow injury earlier this week and is expected to be out for up to four months, but Danny Houghton (calf) and Sika Manu (ankle) should play.

Huddersfield Giants bring Alex Mellor back into their squad.

Simon Woolford's side are looking to secure a second successive win after beating Hull KR 16-8 last week.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Washbrook, Naulago, Buchanan.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Hewitt, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you