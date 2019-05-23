Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Kelepi Tanginoa
Kelepi Tanginoa has played for NRL sides Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles
Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend
Venue: Anfield Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity could give a debut to new signing Kelepi Tanginoa after he joined earlier this week.

Anthony England and Matty Ashurst return from injury in place of Jordan Crowther and Chris Annakin.

Catalans Dragons, who beat Wigan Warriors in front of 31,555 people at Barcelona's Nou Camp ground last week, welcome back Matty Smith and Lambert Belmas.

Micky McIlorum, Sam Tomkins and Greg Bird all miss out.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Reynolds, Sa'u, Tanginoa, Wood.

Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Belmas, Baitieri, Yaha, Kasiano.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you