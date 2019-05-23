Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

From the section

Kelepi Tanginoa has played for NRL sides Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles

Betfred Super League - Magic Weekend Venue: Anfield Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity could give a debut to new signing Kelepi Tanginoa after he joined earlier this week.

Anthony England and Matty Ashurst return from injury in place of Jordan Crowther and Chris Annakin.

Catalans Dragons, who beat Wigan Warriors in front of 31,555 people at Barcelona's Nou Camp ground last week, welcome back Matty Smith and Lambert Belmas.

Micky McIlorum, Sam Tomkins and Greg Bird all miss out.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Reynolds, Sa'u, Tanginoa, Wood.

Catalans Dragons (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Belmas, Baitieri, Yaha, Kasiano.